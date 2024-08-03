Manipur peace pact runs into rough weather, tribal group declares it ‘null and void’

GUWAHATI: A peace agreement signed between the Meitei and Hmar communities of Manipur’s Jiribam district two days ago has run into rough weather.

An abandoned house was torched and shots were fired by miscreants in Jiribam on Friday night, while the Hmar Inpui, which is the apex organisation of the Hmar tribals, declared the agreement as “null and void”. Hmars come under the Kuki-Zo community.

The incident of arson took place at the Lalpani village. It is a Meitei settlement but most families abandoned their houses when violence first broke out in the district in June this year.

The peace agreement was reached at a meeting held at a CRPF group centre in Assam’s Cachar district in the presence of senior officials of the Jiribam district administration, CRPF and Assam Rifles.

It was agreed that both sides will make full efforts to bring normalcy, prevent incidents of arson and firing and extend full cooperation to the security forces operating in Jiribam.