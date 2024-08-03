Manipur peace pact runs into rough weather, tribal group declares it ‘null and void’

GUWAHATI: A peace agreement signed between the Meitei and Hmar communities of Manipur’s Jiribam district two days ago has run into rough weather.
An abandoned house was torched and shots were fired by miscreants in Jiribam on Friday night, while the Hmar Inpui, which is the apex organisation of the Hmar tribals, declared the agreement as “null and void”. Hmars come under the Kuki-Zo community.
The incident of arson took place at the Lalpani village. It is a Meitei settlement but most families abandoned their houses when violence first broke out in the district in June this year.
The peace agreement was reached at a meeting held at a CRPF group centre in Assam’s Cachar district in the presence of senior officials of the Jiribam district administration, CRPF and Assam Rifles.
It was agreed that both sides will make full efforts to bring normalcy, prevent incidents of arson and firing and extend full cooperation to the security forces operating in Jiribam.
The Hmar Inpui, however, was “shocked” to learn about the peace initiative.
“Hmar Inpui in its resolution declares the initiative of August 1, 2024 between the representatives of Meiteis and Hmars of Jiribam district as null and void. Accordingly, Hmar Inpui dissolved Hmar Inpui of Jiribam region and all its affiliated organizations under Jiribam jurisdiction,” the Hmar Inpui said in a statement.
The organisation warned individuals who participated at the meeting to “stop their blind and selfish efforts”.
“They shall not represent Hmars in any manner, anywhere, anytime. If any Hmar organization or individual wishes to continue their efforts, they shall do so at their own risk,” the Hmar Inpui cautioned.
The organisation added that it was resolute in its stand to unite and strengthen the collective interests and movement for “total separation" of Kuki-Zo people from Manipur for all times to come.