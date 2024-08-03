Parched Kashmir records 44 per cent rain deficit in two months

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir has recorded 44 per cent rainfall deficit from June 1 to July 31 with Valley accounting for 60.67% deficit and Jammu accounting for 34.83 per cent rain deficit.

Experts are worried that less snowfall in winter and dry spell in summer is impacting the glaciers and dealing blow to agriculture and horticulture sectors and drinking water generation.

Deputy Director MeT Kashmir Muktar Ahmed said Kashmir has recorded rain deficit of 60.67 per cent and 34.83 per cent in Jammu region. Against the normal precipitation of 120.5 mm, Srinagar received mere 37.7 mm rainfall during the period.

The Valley has been experiencing extended dry spell. The temperature in July broke the previous records of maximum temperature in Srinagar twice. According to the data, the highest 85 per cent deficit rainfall was recorded in south Kashmir’s Shopian district followed by the border district of Poonch with 82 per cent deficit rainfall.

“The Anantnag, Budgam and Bandipora districts recorded deficit precipitation of 60%, 71 % and 73% respectively. Kupwara, Kulgam, Kishtwar and Doda recorded deficit rainfall of 65%, 75 %, 72 % and 62 % respectively,” it read.

The Baramulla, Ganderbal, Jammu, Kathua, Pulwama, Reasi and Ramban districts have recorded a deficit rainfall up to 59 per cent. Only three J&K districts Udhampur, Samba and Rajouri recorded normal precipitation in the last two months.

Mukhtar said due to less effective monsoon, Kashmir has been experiencing prolonged dry spell. “When there is prolonged dry spell, the temperature increases and mercury has touched 35 degree Celsius”.

According to Mukhtar, there was very little snowfall in peak winters in the Valley this year.

Key climate factor: ‘Melting of glaciers’

Deputy Director MeT Kashmir Muktar Ahmed said for Kashmir, precipitation in winter is very important. “Rain in summer is important but for Kashmir precipitation in winter is more important”. The glacier feeds the rivers and due to melting of glaciers over the years, there has been drastic reduction in water level in rivers and other water bodies. Of the 20 districts in J&K, 17 districts recorded deficit rainfall.