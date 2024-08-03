Rift widens as Yogi government, UP BJP chief agree to disagree on Nazul bill

LUCKNOW: The political rumblings, which had apparently subsided in the UP BJP camp after New Delhi’s intervention, apparently resurfaced when the ruling party dominated Legislative Council referred the Nazul Property (Management and Use for Public Purpose) Bill 2024, to a select committee.

Brought by the Yogi government to curb the encroachment of Nazul properties, the bill was sent to the Legislative Council after its passage in the state Assembly. However, it was stalled in the Council by state BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhury, a party MLC, himself.

Now, the house select committee will evaluate the bill and present its report within a couple of months following which it will again be sent to the Assembly with recommended amendments for discussion. The bill aims at giving powers to the government to take over Nazul land or the building if it comes to know that the possession of the property was taken “fraudulently”. It also provides prohibition on getting the Nazul property freehold by private individuals or organisations. All such properties would be vested with the government on the date of expiry of the lease of given to any player.

The bill had come under attack in Assembly from the opposition and also a few ruling party MLAs like Siddharth Nath Singh and Harshvardhan Bajpai, both from Prayagraj.

The bill in the upper House was introduced by Deputy CM Keshav Maurya, the leader of the house in Council. The Yogi government had promulgated the Nazul Property (Management and Use for Public Purpose) Ordinance on March 7, without any clamour within the party.