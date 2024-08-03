Six kanwariyas injured in attack during pilgrimage in Gurugram

CHANDIGARH: Six devotees were injured on Friday after one group of kanwariyas attacked the other in Gurugram.

According to sources, the trouble started five days ago over a dispute on disc jockey (DJ) at Prem Nagar colony area near Sector 12 of the millennium city. Of the six injured, three are undergoing treatment in a hospital, while three others were discharged after first aid.

When one group was returning home with their families after offering water in the temple, the other attacked them with sticks and stones. The miscreants chased them to their homes and pelted stones injuring them and vandalizing the parked vehicles.

The violence was captured in the CCTV cameras which clearly showed the miscreants pelting stones and vandalizing the vehicles. The police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

ACP Surender Phogat said “CCTV footage has also come to fore and we are exploring it. Strict action will be taken.”