Woman killed as speeding SUV driven by minor rams scooty in UP's Kanpur

KANPUR: A 42-year-old woman was killed while her teenage daughter was left seriously injured after a speeding SUV car driven by a juvenile hit their scooty in Kidwai Nagar here, police on Saturday said.

The 17-year-old car driver, who is a student of class 12, was held after the accident on Friday after a case was registered against him under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita-2023, they said.

The police have also detained the minor's father.

The accused boy did not have a driving licence and the investigation suggested that the boy was trying to perform stunts in his car along with his friends, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ravindra Kumar.

Three other minors in the car who are said to be the classmates of the accused fled from the scene.

The DCP confirmed to have detained the minor's father, who claimed before the police that the his son had taken the car for a drive without his knowledge.

The CCTV footage of the incident shows a speeding SUV car going sideways, ramming the scooter coming from the opposite direction while the woman and her daughter were trying to make a right turn, the officer said.

The deceased woman has been identified as Bhawna Mishra (42).

The girl, who sustained multiple fractures in her ribs and was admitted at the hospital for treatment, has been identified as Meghavi Mishra (13).

The eyewitnesses told police that the car was running at a high speed of about 100 km per hour and hit the scooter before colliding into a car which was parked on the roadside.