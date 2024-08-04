Body of Indian youth recovered from Avalanche Creek at Glacier National Park

WASHINGTON: Rangers at Glacier National Park have recovered the body of Siddhant Vitthal Patil, a 26-year-old from India, who fell into Avalanche Creek on July 6 and drowned, according to a press release.

Siddhant Vitthal Patil, a tech professional residing in California, was hiking at the park with seven friends when he fell into Avalanche Creek.

In a statement, Glacier National Park officials said, "After weeks of searching, rangers at Glacier National Park believe they have recovered the body of 26-year-old Siddhant Vitthal Patil from India today. Patil fell into Avalanche Creek on July 6, 2024, and drowned."

The officials added, "Clothing and gear similar to what Patil was reportedly wearing at the time of the incident were also recovered. Around 10:30 am on Saturday, a park visitor reported seeing a body in Avalanche Creek below the gorge. Rangers immediately began recovery efforts. The Flathead County coroner is working to confirm the identity through DNA or dental records."

Rangers suspected that the body had been held underwater by submerged obstacles such as fallen trees or rocks, which limited their ability to search the gorge for weeks due to water depth and whitewater conditions during the spring and summer runoff. Rangers could only investigate large portions of the gorge with long poles after the water level dropped but were unable to reach the deepest and most dangerous areas.

Siddhant's uncle, Pritesh Chaudhari, confirmed to ANI, that U.S. ranger officials had informed them of Siddhant's body being found. He expressed gratitude to the rangers for their search efforts and also thanked Indian American community leader Prem Bhandari, who has been supporting the family throughout the search.