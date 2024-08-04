Chhattisgarh government orders to stop painting trees as beautification drive

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh Housing and Environment department has issued an order to all government offices including district collectors not to allow painting of the trees as part of beautification drive and has asked officials to initiate action against those responsible or found accused engaged in such unacceptable acts.

The unrestrained exercise by government agencies and private organisations in Chhattisgarh to paint the trees has invited the wrath of environmentalists who asserted such practice besides causing irreparable damages might even result in death of the entire plant.

The official directive was issued following the concern expressed by an environmental activist Nitin Singhvi to the state chief secretary after the Special Area Development Authority (SADA) painted over 75 trees on both sides of the road during the state’s Sirpur Mahotsav 2024 in adjoining Mahasamund district. He appealed to the chief secretary to give an instruction to the housing and environment department to place an order to prohibit painting of trees.

The government departments and municipal corporations continuing with such repeated activity for a long time and spending lakhs to colour the trunk and bark of trees with chemical paints created apprehension among the experts familiar with plant life over the vulnerability of causing damage to the tissues and cells of plants.