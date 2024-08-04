Manipur cop suspended for alleged assault on journalist

GUWAHATI: A Manipur police sub-inspector has been suspended for allegedly assaulting a journalist.

The incident took place on August 1 in Imphal during a protest march taken out by the inmates of the Akampat relief camp. They were displaced from the India-Myanmar border town of Moreh during the early days of the ethnic violence in May last year.

M Rameshchandra, a TV journalist, had sustained injuries in the assault. He was beaten up even after he had reportedly identified himself.

In an order, the Imphal East district police said the disciplinary proceeding was initiated against sub-inspector S Nikhil Singh for his "grave misconduct, which is not expected from a member of a disciplined force like the police department."

Singh had been directed not to leave his headquarters without obtaining prior permission from the district superintendent of police.

Earlier, in a joint letter submitted to Chief Minister N Biren Singh, the All Manipur Working Journalists’ Union and the Editor’s Guild Manipur had demanded an immediate probe into the incident.

At least 10 people were injured when the protestors clashed with the police on that day. The displaced people had taken out the march, demanding their rehabilitation and the resolution of the ethnic conflict.

Meanwhile, the CM held a meeting with their representatives on Sunday. Later, he said the problems and challenges being faced by them were discussed.

"The government is committed to addressing the challenges with utmost urgency. We are dedicated to providing necessary support and resources to improve their living conditions," he stated.

Recently, he had told the state Assembly that the ethnic violence left 226 people dead and over 59,000 others displaced.