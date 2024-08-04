Modi government set to introduce major amendments to Waqf Act

NEW DELHI: In a move likely to spark heated debates and become a significant political issue for the Opposition, the Modi government is reportedly preparing to introduce a Bill in Parliament proposing 40 amendments to the Waqf Act. The proposed amendments received the NDA-III government's nod during a late evening meeting of the Union Cabinet on Friday.

Though no official statement has been released by the government yet, sources and two Delhi dailies have reported that the Bill could be presented in Parliament this week. The amendments aim to address longstanding issues surrounding the administration of waqf properties, which are among the country's largest landholdings.

The proposed amendments are part of a broader strategy by the NDA-III government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. If the Bill is moved in Parliament, it would seek to establish stricter guidelines for the declaration and management of waqf lands, ensuring greater transparency and accountability.

Key provisions of the likely Bill may include the appointment of independent auditors to review the administration of waqf properties and guidelines for waqf lands. Speculation also suggests the amendments may propose enhanced powers for the central government to intervene in cases of significant mismanagement or fraud.