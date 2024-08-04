National Archives of India to utilise AI for enhanced user experience

NEW DELHI: In a bid to enhance user experience and optimize search tools, the National Archives of India (NAI)—the repository of non-current Government records—may employ Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other cutting-edge technologies to upgrade its portal. Currently, approximately 5.92 crore digitized archival materials are available on the centralized server, accessible free of cost to scholars and history enthusiasts at www.abhilekh-patal.in.

The Archives have also embarked on a fresh round of restoration and conservation efforts to preserve 30 crore pages of rare historical records, including photographs, handwritten documents, maps, and treaties. Many of these documents are fragile, exhibiting stains, worm marks, and translucency due to aging. The conservation and digitization processes are expected to be completed by 2026.

Simultaneously with the ongoing phase of digitization, the NAI will explore the use of AI and other tools to enhance the search and viewing experience for future versions of its website. The current portal has had over 1.87 million unique visitors and approximately 28,000 registered users.