Ayodhya rape case: Victim shifted to Lucknow for better treatment

LUCKNOW: Amid the escalating political row over the Ayodhya gang rape case, the 12-year-rape survivor was brought to Lucknow after being referred to King George's Medical University (KGMU) for better treatment, here on Monday.

“She was referred to King George’s Medical University for better treatment as the women’s hospital in Ayodhya does not have the facility to provide adequate treatment to her,” said Ayodhya Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Sanjay Jain. He added that a team of doctors comprising the ACMO accompanied the girl during her transit to the state capital.

According to KGMU spokesperson Dr Sudhir Singh, the victim was admitted at Queen Mary hospital of the medical university and that she was under the treatment of Dr Sujata Dey. “The victim is being provided with all the best treatment facilities,” said Dr Singh. Notably, in a big embarrassment to the Samajwadi Party, its senior leader Moid Khan, a resident of Pura Kalandar area of Ayodhya, and party’s city chief of Bhadarsa, was arrested by district police, on last Thursday, on charges of raping the minor girl for over two months and making her pregnant.

Khan had been indulging in the criminal act along with his house help Raju Khan. They also allegedly video recorded the act and were blackmailing the victim who used to work as a daily wage employee at Khan’s home. Moreover, Ayodhya the district authorities and Ayodhya Development Authority officials demolished the illegally constructed bakery of Moid Khan. “The action was taken as the bakery was constructed on a land grabbed by the accused. The house of the accused may also be demolished,” said an official. UP CM, a number of UP government ministers and BJP leader have been meeting the girl's family assuring them all help and security.

Meanwhile, both Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and his party’s MP from Ayodhya Awadhesh Prasad, reiterated the demand for getting a DNA test of the rape survivor to establish the complicity of the accused in the crime. While interacting with the media persons on Monday, the SP chief said that it was the bounden duty of the state government to provide security to victim.

He urged the courts to take suo moto notice of the case and order the DNA test of the victim to ensure justice to all. Raising doubts on the intention of the state government, the SP chief said concerted efforts were being done to malign the image of Samajwadi Party instead of ensuring justice to all. “Those who have been accused of this crime should also be made to undergo a DNA test to pave way for justice instead of playing politics over the issue by levelling charges,” said the SP chief adding that whosoever was found guilty of the crime should be punished as per the law. He said that if the allegations against the accused stood false, the government servants involved in levelling the false charges should not be spared.

Similarly, Ayodhya SP Awadhesh Prasad demanded death sentence to the guilty of the crime he claimed that the SP had also set up a high-level committee to investigate the matter on its level. The Ayodhya MP also demanded a compensation of Rs 50 lakh for the victim. At the same time, the victim’s family is living under the shadow of fear claiming that they were still getting the life threats from the accused accomplices.