Bomb scare 'mastermind' Param Bir targeted me at Fadnavis' behest, claims Anil Deshmukh

NAGPUR/MUMBAI: Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday claimed Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis had tried to save ex-Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh from arrest by asking him to level allegations against Deshmukh to topple the MVA government.

Addressing a press conference in Nagpur, Deshmukh also called Singh the "mastermind" of the 2021 bomb scare near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence 'Antilia' in south Mumbai and subsequent murder of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran.

Both Fadnavis and Singh separately dismissed the allegations made by the senior NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader against them.

When the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government was in office in 2021, Deshmukh resigned as home minister after Singh accused him of setting a target to collect Rs 100 crore a month from bars and restaurants in Mumbai.

Deshmukh has also claimed dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze was levelling allegations against him at the behest of Fadnavis.

Waze is accused of planting an SUV packed with gelatin sticks outside Mukesh Ambani's residence ' in February 2021 and also booked for the subsequent murder of businessman Hiran, the owner of the explosives-laden vehicle.

During the press conference, reporters asked Deshmukh about Fadnavis comments that Singh and Waze were appointed when Deshmukh was the home minister.

In reply, Deshmukh claimed, "When I was the home minister of Maharashtra, we came to know in an inquiry that (the then) Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh was the mastermind behind planting of bomb in a Scorpio vehicle found near residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani. Singh was also mastermind behind the killing of the Scorpio vehicle owner. Singh along with his other accomplices had carried out this."

Singh was supposed to get arrested three years back and to avoid it, he "surrendered himself to Fadnavis and the central government," the NCP (SP) leader charged.

"Fadnavis assured Singh that he won't be arrested, but on the condition that he will have to level allegations against me to topple the MVA government. Hence, Param Bir Singh levelled allegations against me," Deshmukh claimed.