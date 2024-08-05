Efforts on to bolster 3-tier security grid along the LoC

NEW DELHI: The recent setbacks to the security forces have led to a major shake-up in the deployment of uniformed forces on the ground to strengthen the three-tier security arrangement.
“The boots on the ground, on the lines of the three-tier deployment before 2020, are being strengthened,” said a source. “This time the other uniformed forces are also being meshed into the counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism (CICT) grid,” the source said.
The trigger came as the death toll of security personnel in Jammu this year has gone up to 13 after four Army personnel, including a captain, were killed on July 15 in a gunfight with terrorists in Doda district. In comparison, only three terrorists were neutralised. Since 2021, 34 soldiers have been martyred while 40 terrorists have been killed in the same period.
While the Army has moved in a brigade-size force along with two companies of the Special Forces (around 500 commandos), the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel experienced in low-intensity conflict have also been moved into the region.
Two battalions of Assam Rifles have also been moved into the region. The paramilitary forces are beefing up their numbers there with a planned mobilisation from the Valley. The CRPF is the lead internal security force and the Assam Rifles has been primarily serving the Northeast of the country.
Sources in the security establishment pointed to thinner troop deployment, scarce ground intelligence inputs, and a tactical shift in terrorist strategy. The area earlier was looked after by a battalion (around 800 troops) which at present has two companies (260 troops).
The CICT grid of the three force-level formations, with the units known as the Rashtriya Rifles, were earlier organised into the Delta (Doda) Force, Uniform Force and Romeo (Rajouri) Force. The Uniform Force was moved out and has been handling the deployment towards the northern borders.