Efforts on to bolster 3-tier security grid along the LoC

NEW DELHI: The recent setbacks to the security forces have led to a major shake-up in the deployment of uniformed forces on the ground to strengthen the three-tier security arrangement.

“The boots on the ground, on the lines of the three-tier deployment before 2020, are being strengthened,” said a source. “This time the other uniformed forces are also being meshed into the counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism (CICT) grid,” the source said.

The trigger came as the death toll of security personnel in Jammu this year has gone up to 13 after four Army personnel, including a captain, were killed on July 15 in a gunfight with terrorists in Doda district. In comparison, only three terrorists were neutralised. Since 2021, 34 soldiers have been martyred while 40 terrorists have been killed in the same period.