Five month-old Cheetah cub dies at Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park

BHOPAL: One of the six cubs born to the South African cheetah Gamini in March this year, died during the course of medical treatment at the Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

According to the official statement released by the state forest department, “On July 29 evening, during routine monitoring, one of Gamini’s cubs was seen unable to lift the hind portion of its body. On further observation, the cub was seen dragging the entire hind portion of its body. The female cub was immediately rescued and brought to the hospital and after necessary examination, it was found that the cub’s vertebral column was fractured.”

“Since then after giving necessary treatment, the cub was being kept under intensive supervision. On Monday morning, the cub’s health suddenly started deteriorating, for which emergency treatment was administered. But the cub passed away on Monday. The cause of death will be known after autopsy,” the statement added.

With this casualty, now the KNP in Sheopur district houses 13 adult cheetahs and 12 cubs, all of whom are stated to be healthy and normal. According to the state forest department, all the adult cheetahs have been given the necessary treatment for prevention of tick and other parasitic infections. All the big casts are being monitored regularly.