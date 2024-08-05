Jharkhand: BJP warns women of 'Mukhyamantri Maiyan Samman Yojana', calls it a poll plank

RANCHI: As the registration starts for 'Mukhyamantri Maiyan Samman Yojana', BJP has warned the people saying that the JMM-Congress-RJD government is trying to commit another fraud and hence people should be more cautious. Notably, Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced ‘Samman Rashi’ for all women aged between 21 to 49 years in the state under 'Mukhyamantri Maiyan Samman Yojana' which is expected to benefit about 40 lakh women across the state.

The registration started on Monday and the women all over the state were seen queuing up and standing in queues for hours to get the registration forms. Interestingly, it is clearly mentioned in the forms that the money will be credited in their bank accounts after December 2024 while the Assembly polls are to be held in the next two months in Jharkhand.

BJP has made a mockery of this move saying that it is scheme has been announced to fool people ahead of the Assembly polls just like Congress did before the Lok Sabha polls by announcing Rs 8000 per year to the women, which was never fulfilled. As of now the JMM government has making the women fill up the forms, but money will be debited after December, 2024 as if the government is coming to power again, they said.

According to leader of Opposition in Jharkhand Assembly, Amar Kumar Bauri, this thug alliance contested the 2019 assembly elections on false promises, this they are preparing to fight the elections by cheating the people with the help of temptations.

“Today again at the time of farewell, a conspiracy is being hatched to seek votes by showing rosy schemes. But, the public needs to be more cautious as their intentions are not clear. This government kept deceiving the people for five years and went on looting the minerals of the state. Since, they have realized the ground reality in the Lok Sabha election polls, they are now trying to connect with the people trough fake promises which would never be fulfilled,” said Bauri. The JMM-Congress-RJD government is trying to commit another fraud and hence, the people of the state needs to be cautious, he added.

JMM Chief Shibu Soren’s elder daughter in law and BJP leader Sita Soren also lambasted Hemant Soren for introducing the scheme just ahead of the Assembly polls. “This is nothing but pure politics to lure the women voters. The Chief Minister should have introduced this scheme immediately after coming into power. They consider women of this state as fool... whether the tribal or any other women are fools?” said Sita Soren.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Hemant Soren is committed to remove technical glitches coming on the way of registration for the scheme. Posting on social media platform X, Soren said that he had received information about the initial problems being faced by them in availing the benefits of the scheme and has given instructions for quick redressal of technical problems coming up regarding the scheme.

Looking at the enthusiasm being seen regarding the scheme, Soren has also instructed to increase the number of Pragya Kendras in the entire state. “Special camps are being organized till August 10 so that people can easily benefit from the scheme, which has been instructed to be extended by 5 more days,” Soren posted on X. They can avail the benefits of the scheme at their convenience whenever they want even after the camps, he added.