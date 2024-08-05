Jharkhand political temp rises over Didi’s remark on Bengal flooding

RANCHI: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Benerjee’s remark that Jharkhand waters have been flooding Bengal has drawn criticism from the BJP. Jharkhand Leader of Opposition Amar Kumar Bauri said, “Didi should stop blaming Jharkhand for her petty politics and bad governance.”

In a social media post on Sunday, Banerjee said, “Just now, I spoke to Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren ji and discussed with him the evolving flood situation. I discussed with him the case of sudden and huge release of water from Tenughat, which has already started flooding Bengal. I told him that Jharkhand waters have been flooding Bengal, and this is man-made! I requested him to please take care of this.”

Banerjee, however, said she has been monitoring the situation and has asked all DMs to be vigilant and monitor the situation in the next 3-4 days.

Reacting to Banerjee’s post, BJP leaders accused her of playing petty politics. “Mamata Banerjee says that Jharkhand government is responsible for the floods in West Bengal and she has also reprimanded the Chief Minister for this. Mamata Banerjee should stop blaming Jharkhand for her petty politics and bad governance,” said Bauri on X. “Hemant ji can compromise with Jharkhandi identity but BJP will absolutely not tolerate this fake narrative that floods in Bengal are coming because of Jharkhand.”

Assam CM and Jharkhand election co-incharge said, “I respect Didi, but I cannot accept her belief that the Jharkhand government is responsible for the floods in West Bengal. Both governments should work together to reduce the hardships of the people. Every year, water coming from Arunachal and Bhutan hills causes floods in Assam. However, we do not blame the Arunachal government or the Royal Bhutan government.”

JMM spokesperson Manoj Pandey said, “It is the responsibility of West Bengal to take safety measures as and when such situation arises. Politics should not be done on such issues. Our Chief Minister is a sensitive person and offered `2 crore as aid to the flood-affected people of Assam and will definitely help West Bengal in this situation.”