Kolkata-Dhaka Maitree Express cancelled amidst violence in Bangladesh

The services of Maitree Express, which has not been operational since July 19, will remain suspended on August 6, the ER said in a statement.
Men run past a shopping centre which was set on fire by protesters during a rally against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her government demanding justice for the victims killed in the recent countrywide deadly clashes, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024.
Men run past a shopping centre which was set on fire by protesters during a rally against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her government demanding justice for the victims killed in the recent countrywide deadly clashes, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024. Photo | AP
KOLKATA: The services of Kolkata-Dhaka-Kolkata Maitree Express will remain cancelled on Tuesday, the Eastern Railway said, citing a message from the authorities concerned in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned on Monday amid massive protests against her government that claimed more than 100 lives in the last two days.

An interim government is taking over, Bangladesh Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman announced on Monday.

The operations of the bi-weekly Kolkata-Khulna-Kolkata Bandhan Express have also remained cancelled since July 21 following large-scale violent protests.

