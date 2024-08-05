Lobbying heats up for new Bihar Chief Secretary as several names surface

PATNA: Hectic lobbying is on for Bihar chief secretary’s post as incumbent CS Brajesh Mehrotra is retiring on August 31.
Mehrotra (1989-batch) had assumed charge as chief secretary on March 2 this year. He replaced Amir Subhani (1987-batch), who had applied for voluntary retirement from government job to enable his appointment as chairperson of a state level commission.
The appointment of new chief secretary assumes significance as state assembly elections are due for October next year.
Names of several senior IAS officers from 1989 batch to 1991 batch, including those of Chaitanya Prasad, S. Sidharth, K K Pathak and Prataya Amrit are doing the rounds. However, Chaitanya Prasad (1990 batch) is the front runner among the claimants for the coveted post.
Chaitanya is currently holding the post of development commissioner. Sources said that going by the tradition, Chaitanya is the strong claimant for the top post. Moreover, he maintains a low profile and had never been involved in any controversy in the past. Chances for Chaitanya is also bright as his senior Amrit Lal Meena (1989 batch) is currently on central deputation and serving as secretary in union coal ministry.
If appointed, Meena will have a short stint as he is likely to retire from service in August next year. Like Meena, Chaitanya will also retire from service in July 2025. Chaitanya’s batchmate K K Pathak is also in the race for the top post. Pathak hogged the limelight while serving as additional chief secretary in the state education department. He was shunted, alleged under political pressure and posted in the state revenue board.
Two IAS officers from 1991 batch—S. Sidharth and Prataya Amrit—are also in the race for the coveted post. While Sidharth is currently serving as Additional Chief Secretary of State Education Department, Prataya is holding the post of Additional Chief Secretary of Health, Road Construction and State Disaster Management Department. Sidharth will retire at the end of next year when assembly elections are due in the state.
However, Prataya has a stint of about three years as he will retire from service in 2027. If Chaitanya’s name is selected for the Chief Secretary’s post, the government will have to look for an IAS officer to be posted as Development Commissioner.
Meanwhile, rumours are agog that incumbent Chief Secretary Brajesh Mehrotra may be given extension for three months. However, there is no official confirmation whether the government has recommended his name for extension of his service.
On the other hand, Bihar director general of police (DGP) R S Bhatti is likely to go on central deputation. The state government has already given its nod for Bhatti’s central deputation. The matter is pending with the union government.