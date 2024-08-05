Lobbying heats up for new Bihar Chief Secretary as several names surface

PATNA: Hectic lobbying is on for Bihar chief secretary’s post as incumbent CS Brajesh Mehrotra is retiring on August 31.

Mehrotra (1989-batch) had assumed charge as chief secretary on March 2 this year. He replaced Amir Subhani (1987-batch), who had applied for voluntary retirement from government job to enable his appointment as chairperson of a state level commission.

The appointment of new chief secretary assumes significance as state assembly elections are due for October next year.

Names of several senior IAS officers from 1989 batch to 1991 batch, including those of Chaitanya Prasad, S. Sidharth, K K Pathak and Prataya Amrit are doing the rounds. However, Chaitanya Prasad (1990 batch) is the front runner among the claimants for the coveted post.

Chaitanya is currently holding the post of development commissioner. Sources said that going by the tradition, Chaitanya is the strong claimant for the top post. Moreover, he maintains a low profile and had never been involved in any controversy in the past. Chances for Chaitanya is also bright as his senior Amrit Lal Meena (1989 batch) is currently on central deputation and serving as secretary in union coal ministry.

If appointed, Meena will have a short stint as he is likely to retire from service in August next year. Like Meena, Chaitanya will also retire from service in July 2025. Chaitanya’s batchmate K K Pathak is also in the race for the top post. Pathak hogged the limelight while serving as additional chief secretary in the state education department. He was shunted, alleged under political pressure and posted in the state revenue board.