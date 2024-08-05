NGT panel: Need system to monitor Himalayan ecology

NEW DELHI: A recent report submitted to the National Green Tribunal has called for comprehensive monitoring mechanisms to safeguard the fragile ecosystems of the higher Himalayas.

The report was prepared by a joint committee formed by NGT on December 18, 2023 while examining suo moto the need to declare the higher Himalayas an Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) due to environmental degradation.

The committee, after visiting sites, recommended prioritising monitoring and research efforts over an immediate designation of the higher Himalayas as an ESZ.