NGT panel: Need system to monitor Himalayan ecology

NEW DELHI: A recent report submitted to the National Green Tribunal has called for comprehensive monitoring mechanisms to safeguard the fragile ecosystems of the higher Himalayas.
The report was prepared by a joint committee formed by NGT on December 18, 2023 while examining suo moto the need to declare the higher Himalayas an Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) due to environmental degradation.
The committee, after visiting sites, recommended prioritising monitoring and research efforts over an immediate designation of the higher Himalayas as an ESZ.
The report emphasised the need for conducting carrying capacity assessments of tourist destinations, alpine pastures, and meadows in the higher Himalayas. It suggested that the entry of tourists and grazers be regulated based on carrying capacities.
The report outlined measures for managing major construction activities, such as hydro-electric projects, roads and tunnels. It suggested that these projects be permitted only after thorough engineering, geological and geotechnical investigations of their impacts.
“In prominent tourist areas, existing buildings should undergo proper examinations, and necessary reinforcements should be added to prevent them from sliding. Annual or biennial technical audits of multi-storey buildings by experts were also recommended to ensure structural safety,” the report suggested.
The report highlighted the negative impact of anthropogenic activities on slope stability in Uttarakhand.
Suggestions
Proper monitoring system encompassing glaciers, weather patterns, glacial lakes, river flow, forest fires and mountain biodiversity
Hold capacity assessments of tourist destinations, alpine pastures and meadows
Regulation of entry of tourists and grazers
Permission to major construction activities such as hydro-electric projects, roads and tunnels only after thorough engineering geological and geotechnical investigations
Necessary reinforcements for existing buildings to prevent them from sliding or collapsing