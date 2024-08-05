Rajasthan government fails to act against firm selling non-diabetes drug named ‘insulin’

NEW DELHI: Despite repeated directions from India’s drug regulator, Rajasthan’s state drug controller continues to defy orders to take action against a pharma company selling a homeopathic medicine named ‘insulin.’

The Rajasthan-based pharma company was found to be selling a homeopathic tablet named ‘insulin,’ which has nothing to do with the actual insulin used to control diabetes.

Not only the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) but also the Union Ayush Ministry had asked the state homeopathy director to take appropriate action against the company, stating that “the licence issued to the said product may be reviewed and appropriate action taken as per the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and Rules thereunder may be initiated against the alleged product.”