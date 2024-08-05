Ranchi Diary | Independent MLA Saryu Rai joins JD (U)

Ahead of Assembly polls, former Jharkhand minister and independent MLA from Jamshedpur East Saryu Rai joined Nitish Kumar’s JD (U) on Sunday. In the 2019 Assembly polls, Roy defeated the then Chief Minister Raghuvar Das. This time too, Saryu wants to contest from Jamshedpur East, due to which he has taken the membership of JDU and will contest as a JD (U) candidate. He was given JDU membership by the party’s executive president Sanjay Jha. JD (U), which is keen to contest on 11 Assembly seats in Jharkhand, is likely to go to polls in Jharkhand Assembly under his leadership of Saryu Roy.

According to a report of the Cyber Crime Branch of CID, Jamtara fosters the oldest and most dangerous module of cyber crime in the country. Four districts of Jharkhand -- Jamtara, Dhanbad, Giridih and Deoghar -- are infamous for cyber crime. In two years, foreign connections of cyber criminals have also come to light during the investigation. The probe holds the Jamtara module responsible for giving rise to overseas suspects. Earlier, the fraud money used to go to fake bank accounts. However, the money has started flowing to foreign accounts.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, who has demanded the UT status for parts of Jharkhand, Bihar and West Bengal, has again triggered a row by demanding President’s Rule in Jharkhand alleging the government was destroying the tribals only for settling the Bangladeshi infiltrators. He also informed Parliament that the tribal population was 48% in 1951, but it came down to 36% in 2000, and now it stood at 26%. “The state government is paving the way for for the Bangladeshi to settle in Jharkhand. I appeal to the Centre to impose President’s rule in Jharkhand,” said the BJP MP.

