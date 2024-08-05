Srinagar-Leh highway shut after cloudburst

SRINAGAR: A cloudburst hit the Cherwan village of Kangan in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir during the midnight causing landslides and flash floods which damaged houses and paddy fields.

The Srinagar-Leh national highway got blocked but was restored for vehicular traffic in the late afternoon.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Ganderbal Gulzar Ahmed said that the cloudburst occurred in low lying Cherwan village of Kangan in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

Many houses and agricultural fields were damaged and vehicles were trapped in the mudslide. The personnel of SDRF, local police and civil administration reached the spot and shifted the local population to adjoining areas.

Top civil and police officials visited the village to take stock of the situation. The ADC said it was a major landslide but fortunately there was no loss of life or injuries. He also said that some families of low lying areas have been shifted to nearby areas.