40 amendments to Wakf Act: Government likely to table bill in Parliament on August 8

NEW DELHI: Amid an anticipated protest by the Opposition, the NDA-III government is likely to introduce a Bill on August 8 in Parliament proposing 40 amendments to the Wakf Act, 1995. The legislation proposes to enhance transparency, accountability, and gender representation in Wakf boards, which manage Muslim properties donated for religious purposes. Sources hinted that the bill is likely to be moved on August 8. If it could not be done due to some reason, the Bill could be tabled by the end of this week.

The proposed amendments are expected to include provisions that ensure more effective oversight and management of Wakf properties. According to government sources, one of the key aspects of the bill is to bolster transparency in the utilization of Wakf assets and introduce stricter accountability measures.

Additionally, the bill seeks to increase the representation of women on Wakf boards, aligning with broader efforts to promote gender equity.