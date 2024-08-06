40 amendments to Wakf Act: Government likely to table bill in Parliament on August 8

NEW DELHI: Amid an anticipated protest by the Opposition, the NDA-III government is likely to introduce a Bill on August 8 in Parliament proposing 40 amendments to the Wakf Act, 1995. The legislation proposes to enhance transparency, accountability, and gender representation in Wakf boards, which manage Muslim properties donated for religious purposes. Sources hinted that the bill is likely to be moved on August 8. If it could not be done due to some reason, the Bill could be tabled by the end of this week.
The proposed amendments are expected to include provisions that ensure more effective oversight and management of Wakf properties. According to government sources, one of the key aspects of the bill is to bolster transparency in the utilization of Wakf assets and introduce stricter accountability measures.
Additionally, the bill seeks to increase the representation of women on Wakf boards, aligning with broader efforts to promote gender equity.
As per available references, the Wakf boards currently control 8.7 lakh properties spanning 9.4 lakh acres of land across India. And it makes the boards the third largest landowner in India after the armed forces and the Indian Railways. Despite frequent assertions from the government side that the bill will neither be aimed at taking control of Wakf lands, the proposed legislation is likely to face strong opposition.
