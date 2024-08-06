Assam Congress MLA’s son surrenders before cops in oil pilferage case

GUWAHATI: The son of an Assam MLA was arrested by the police for alleged involvement in an oil pilferage racket.

Rezaul Huda, a student leader and son of Congress MLA Nurul Huda, surrendered before the police on Sunday night. Subsequently, he was arrested by the police.

He allegedly went underground when his name surfaced in the case. The police could not locate him despite searches in various places.

The police busted the racket last week and arrested five persons. Two luxury cars and Rs 1 lakh were seized. One more person was arrested on Monday. The racket was active in central Assam’s Nagaon district.