Assam Congress MLA’s son surrenders before cops in oil pilferage case

GUWAHATI: The son of an Assam MLA was arrested by the police for alleged involvement in an oil pilferage racket.
Rezaul Huda, a student leader and son of Congress MLA Nurul Huda, surrendered before the police on Sunday night. Subsequently, he was arrested by the police.
He allegedly went underground when his name surfaced in the case. The police could not locate him despite searches in various places.
The police busted the racket last week and arrested five persons. Two luxury cars and Rs 1 lakh were seized. One more person was arrested on Monday. The racket was active in central Assam’s Nagaon district.
The police learnt about Rezaul’s involvement after detecting a financial transaction between him and one of the arrested persons. Nagaon superintendent of police Swapnanil Deka told the media the police had evidence against Rezaul.
He said the accused was interrogated and further investigation was on. Meanwhile, the MLA said he would cooperate with the police if his son was indeed guilty.
“I learnt that one Ibrahim (one of the arrested persons) had borrowed Rs 80,000 from my son and returned Rs 50,000 online. This monetary transaction made the police to suspect my son’s involvement in the racket,” the MLA said. He added, “If my son is guilty, he will face punishment. But if he is not, I would want that he does not become a victim of any political conspiracy.”
5 persons arrested
The police busted the racket last week and arrested five persons. Two luxury cars and Rs 1 lakh were seized. One more person was arrested. The racket was active in Nagaon. The police learnt about Rezaul’s involvement after detecting a financial transaction with one of the arrested persons.