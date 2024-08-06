'Bhoj wetland in Bhopal faces no threat'

NEW DELHI: The Union Government has refuted claims that the Bhoj Wetland in Bhopal, a designated Ramsar site, is under threat of delisting from the Ramsar Convention’s list of wetlands of international importance.

Recent reports suggested that Bhoj Wetland, a prestigious Ramsar site, could be delisted due to concerns related to a proposed road project through its catchment area. This led to a complaint being filed by a local environmental activist with the Ramsar Convention Secretariat.

Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Kirti Vardhan Singh, confirmed that according to the Madhya Pradesh State Wetland Authority, Bhoj Wetland is not at risk of being removed from the Ramsar list.