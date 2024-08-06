Centre decides to shift select troopers of Assam Rifles from North-East to terror-hit Jammu region

NEW DELHI: The government has decided to move around 150 personnel of Assam Rifles from its core area North East for the first time and to deploy them in the Jammu region, which has witnessed terror attacks in recent times, officials said on Tuesday.

The troopers, who will be moved, will include a few from ethnic strife-hit Manipur and the force might have a small base in Jammu & Kashmir soon, they said.

The Assam Rifles is a unique paramilitary force, as its operational command is with the Indian Army and it comes under Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) with regard to administrative matters. Senior positions in the force are staffed by Indian Army officials and it is headed by a lieutenant general. This will be the first time that two forces, Rashtriya Rifles and Assam Rifles, under the control of the Indian Army will be deployed in the Jammu region.

According to the officials, the personnel for new deployment will be drawn from Manipur, where the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will replace the operational area of the Assam Rifles. Two battalions of CRPF would be deployed in Churachandpur, replacing the Assam Rifles, they added.

While Kuki groups are opposing this development, the government has decided to proceed with the changes in deployment, sources said, adding that Meitei groups have alleged that the Assam Rifles favour the Kukis and should be withdrawn from parts of Manipur.

It is to be noted here that the Assam Rifles has grown substantially over the years, from 17 battalions in 1960 to 46 battalions at present. The force also has a training centre and several logistics units across north-east.

Through its long deployment in the tribal belt, the Assam Rifles has earned the complete confidence of the locals and has helped significantly in bringing the people of the north-east region into the national mainstream.