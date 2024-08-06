Controversial NCW chief Rekha Sharma steps down as tenure ends

NEW DELHI: National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma stepped down from her post after her tenure came to an end on Tuesday.

60-year-old Sharma assumed the role of women's commission chief on August 7, 2018. She was given additional charge as the NCW chairperson from September 29, 2017, before officially becoming its chief in 2018.

"Today marks the final day of my nine-year tenure as the chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW). These nine years have been like a roller coaster ride for me. Coming from a humble background to finishing three terms in the NCW is a long way I have walked," Sharma said.

The outgoing NCW chief thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior politicians for giving her the opportunity to serve NCW once as a member and twice as chairperson.

Notably, Sharma's tenure was at times mired in controversy for allegedly turning a blind eye to the atrocities committed against women, especially in BJP-ruled states.

She faced criticism for her alleged inaction in violence-hit Manipur last year and has been criticised for failing to take action against alleged crimes in other BJP-ruled states or accused members affiliated with the party.