Fake drainage work bills scam in cleanest city

BHOPAL: ED teams raided multiple locations in Indore on Monday, in connection with a massive scam pertaining to fake drainage works bill at the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC). The estimated sum of the alleged scam which came to the fore a few months back may well run into over Rs 125 crores.

The ED teams started the raids in the early morning at the residential and official premises of those involved in the alleged scam, particularly private contractors whose firms are involved.

According to official ED sources, the searches at multiple locations (18-20 locations) have so far led to the seizure of around Rs 1.3 crore cash, FDRs bank balances to the tune of Rs 3.5 crore, besides incriminating documents, property documents and digital devices.

The police had a few months back registered multiple FIRs on the complaint of the IMC top brass. An IMC probe panel which found that the fake bills, which happened only on paper between 2019 and 2023, were generated by a nexus of firms of private contractors and staffers of IMC.