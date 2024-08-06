Kol-Dhaka Maitree Exp to remain suspended, goods train services hit

NEW DELHI: Rail services between India and Bangladesh have halted following days of unrest in Bangladesh. The services of Kolkata-Dhaka Maitree Express will continue to remain suspended on Tuesday after the unrest took an ugly turn on Monday with incumbent PM Sheikh Hasina leaving the country amid violence and attacks on her official residence in Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka.

“The services of Maitree Express, which has not been operational since July 19, will remain suspended on August 6”, said an Eastern Railway in a statement.

An official statement shared with the media by the Ministry of Railway on Monday confirming it saying that 13109/10 Kolkatta-Dhka-Kolkata Maitree Express will remain cancelled till August 6. “The decision to restore services will be taken after watching the situation in Bangladesh,” a source said.

The 13129/30 Kolkata-Khulna-Kolkata Bandhan Express from the Bangladesh side will also remained suspended till August 6 from July 19 following a decision by Railway Bangladesh.

The same train from Kolkata the side under the Eastern Railway will remain suspended till August 6 and the 13131/32 Dhaka-New Jalpiaguri-Dhaka Mitali Express will also remain cancelled till August 6. “At present rake of the train is in Bangladesh, so train is cancelled,” said an official.

A senior railway source told this newspaper that freight operations have also been disrupted due to the unrest in Bangladesh. “A total of 168 loaded wagons and 187 empty wagons are struck in Bangladesh. Side-by-side, 8 loaded rakes of Bangladesh have also been detained in India, said a railway official.

