One more inmate of Indore children's shelter home dies after cholera outbreak, death toll rises to 11

INDORE: A three-year-old girl from an Indore-based ashram, which was in news after the death of 10 children following the outbreak of cholera at the facility, has died during treatment in a hospital, an official said on Tuesday.

With this, 11 children from the facility have died in the last one-and-a-half months.

Dr Preeti Malpani, superintendent of the government run Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya here, said family members of the girl inmate of Shri Yugpurush Dham Bal Ashram admitted her to the children's hospital in a very critical condition on August 3.

"The girl was then suffering from vomiting, diarrhoea and dehydration," she said.

Despite all the efforts by doctors, the girl's condition did not improve and she died on Monday night, Dr Malpani said.