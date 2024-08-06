One Pakistani intruder neutralized, 24 people apprehended till July 31 this year: BSF

NEW DELHI: In the light of increased infiltration bids across borders in Punjab sector, the Border Security Force (BSF) said that it has neutralised one Pakistani intruder and apprehended 24 people, officials said on Tuesday

A senior BSF official said that of the 24 apprehended individuals, 12 were handed over to Punjab Police for further investigation, while the remaining 12 were handed over to Pakistan rangers.

On August 2, a 45-year-old unarmed intruder was neutralised near the Khora post in the Manguchek area of Jammu after he sneaked into the Indian side from Pakistan’s Tugliyalpur post.

The officials also said that in recent times, drones have emerged as a significant security threat, increasingly used by malicious actors worldwide for illegal activities. In India, the Punjab border has become a hotspot for the illicit use of drones in smuggling activities. As of July 31, BSF troops have seized 134 drones, significantly disrupting smuggling operations, they said.

The BSF troops deployed along the International borders in Punjab has also seized 164 kilograms of heroin smuggled from Pakistan into India, and apprehended 46 smugglers as of July 31 this year, the officials added.