Patna Diary | Energy minister’s house still runs on old metres

‘Darkness under the lamp’, the old saying truly applies with Bihar energy department minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav. While the department has intensified installation of pre-paid smart metres in households across the state, the energy minister still has old metres installed at his ancestral house in Supaul district. Yadav’s house is located in ward number 4 of Kishanpur road locality in Supaul. The electric connection has been allotted in his name (Bijendra). As if this is not enough, even payment of the energy bill of his ancestral home is also pending but energy supply has not been connected by department officials.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh ‘flees’ on a bike

A piquant situation was witnessed in Bihar’s Begusarai when union minister and BJP MP Giriraj Singh had to flee by riding pillion on a bike after a group of people surrounded his vehicle and started shouting slogans against him in his constituency—Begusarai. The protest was staged by ANM (medical) workers who wanted to present a memorandum of their demands to the union minister who represents Begusarai constituency in the Lok Sabha. Embarrassed, Giriraj preferred to escape from the scene riding pillion on a bike and left his vehicle on the spot.

Cops take measures against paper leak

Taking a cue from NEET-UG 2024 paper leak case, Bihar police have taken preventive measures to ensure free and fair examination for recruitment of constables by the central selection board (constable recruitment) in the state. Economic offences unit issued an advisory to all examination superintendents asking them to remain alert during the examination commencing from August 7 to 28. As per issued advisory, cyber frauds can mislead aspirants and also spread rumours about the paper leak. Notably, the NEET-UG paper leak was unearthed by Bihar police in July and the probe was subsequently handed over to the CBI.

