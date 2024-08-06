SP, Uddhav, IUML slam ‘divisive politics’ of government

NEW DELHI: Amid speculation that the Centre is planning to bring a Bill in Parliament for amending the Wakf Act, several opposition leaders on Monday termed it ‘divisive politics’, saying they will oppose such legislation.

A senior Congress leader said that the party will reserve its comments until the Bill is tabled. However, the leader said that the BJP-led government’s intent is to polarise the society.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said his party will oppose the move to amend the 1995 law governing Wakf boards, and accused the BJP of trying to snatch the rights of Muslims.

If the government passes the Bill in Parliament, it will make it mandatory for the Wakf boards to register their properties with the district collectors to ensure their actual valuation.