SP, Uddhav, IUML slam ‘divisive politics’ of government

NEW DELHI: Amid speculation that the Centre is planning to bring a Bill in Parliament for amending the Wakf Act, several opposition leaders on Monday termed it ‘divisive politics’, saying they will oppose such legislation.
A senior Congress leader said that the party will reserve its comments until the Bill is tabled. However, the leader said that the BJP-led government’s intent is to polarise the society.
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said his party will oppose the move to amend the 1995 law governing Wakf boards, and accused the BJP of trying to snatch the rights of Muslims.
If the government passes the Bill in Parliament, it will make it mandatory for the Wakf boards to register their properties with the district collectors to ensure their actual valuation.
Congress ally in Kerala, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) said the move on the part of the government is ill-intentioned. Muslim League MP E T Mohammed Basheer said, “A committee was appointed under K Rahman Khan and the BJP wanted to have a grip on the Wakf properties. They want to take custody of the properties. If such legislation comes, we will very strongly oppose it.”
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said that the Modi government wants to run away from the discussion on Budget and therefore, they have come up with the Wakf issue.
Political row brews
CPI(M) MP Amra Ram said the BJP believes in “divisive politics” and instead of strengthening Wakf boards, they are trying to interfere with them.