Suspension of Congress MLA sparks scuffle in Rajasthan Assembly

JAIPUR: It was a day of high drama in the Rajasthan Assembly as a scuffle erupted between marshals and Congress MLAs following the suspension of young MLA Mukesh Bhakar on Monday. Assembly Speaker
Vasudev Devnani suspended Bhakar from the remaining budget session proceedings, citing his unruly behaviour and alleged disrespectful gestures toward the Speaker.
Ugly scenes were witnessed after chairperson Sandeep Sharma ordered marshals to evict the suspended MLA from the House. As marshals tried to escort Bhakar out of the House, Congress MLAs surrounded him, which ultimately led to an ugly and chaotic confrontation. The altercation resulted in senior MLA Harimohan Sharma falling to the ground, and several other MLAs also being caught in the fracas. MLA Anita Jatav’s bangles were reportedly broken in the melee.
In response to the incident, slogan-shouting Congress MLAs staged a sit-in protest within the House even after the chairperson announced an adjournment for the day. Leader of the Opposition Tikaram Julie declared, “We will remain on a dharna all night in protest against this high-handed action.” Food and bedding were delivered to the protesting MLAs within the House as they began their relentless vigil.
The controversy erupted over the appointment of Public Prosecutors (PP) by Tikaram Julie under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) instead of the Indian Civil Security Code (BNSS). Julie, citing the rules, demanded that a minister’s family member not be appointed as a Public Prosecutor.
However, Julie did not specify which minister’s family member received this appointment, only stating that a minister’s son was appointed despite the rules.
The uproar in the House intensified, leading to the scuffle with marshals and the adjournment of proceedings.
After the uproar, Julie addressed the media and asserted, “CrPC ended in the country on June 30, and the Indian Civil Security Code (BNSS) came into force on July 1. This means that after July 1, citizens and police in the country are bound to follow this new code. However, the state advocates have been appointed in 12 districts by the Law Secretary, Government of Rajasthan, under Section 24(2) of CrPC, whereas the appointment should have been made under Section 18 of BNSS.”
With the ruling BJP and the opposition MLAs adopting tough postures, this logjam in the Assembly may take a lot of effort to be resolved. An air of suspense and uncertainty prevails at the Rajasthan assembly.