Suspension of Congress MLA sparks scuffle in Rajasthan Assembly

JAIPUR: It was a day of high drama in the Rajasthan Assembly as a scuffle erupted between marshals and Congress MLAs following the suspension of young MLA Mukesh Bhakar on Monday. Assembly Speaker

Vasudev Devnani suspended Bhakar from the remaining budget session proceedings, citing his unruly behaviour and alleged disrespectful gestures toward the Speaker.

Ugly scenes were witnessed after chairperson Sandeep Sharma ordered marshals to evict the suspended MLA from the House. As marshals tried to escort Bhakar out of the House, Congress MLAs surrounded him, which ultimately led to an ugly and chaotic confrontation. The altercation resulted in senior MLA Harimohan Sharma falling to the ground, and several other MLAs also being caught in the fracas. MLA Anita Jatav’s bangles were reportedly broken in the melee.