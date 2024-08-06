Unrest in Bangladesh: Tripura, Meghalaya heighten border security

GUWAHATI: As the unrest in Bangladesh continues, the Tripura government has passed instructions to security agencies to heighten vigil along the international border to thwart any illegal influx of people from the neighbouring country.

Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday said the state government was keeping a close watch on the situation.

“You all know what happened in Bangladesh yesterday. I spoke to the chief secretary, DGP (director general of police) and senior officials of the BSF (Border Security Force), Assam Rifles and others. I asked them to maintain a close watch on the border,” Saha told mediapersons in Agartala.

He also said that he had been in constant touch with the central government.

“We will act according to instructions from Delhi. We have not received any instructions so far. Delhi wanted to know if Tripura is facing any problem due to the unrest in Bangladesh. I said everything is fine here so far,” Saha said.

Asked about some stray incidents of arson attacks on the houses of Hindus in Bangladesh, he said, "I saw it on social media that people from the majority community there are preventing these incidents and giving protection."

"The students are also taking steps to make sure Hindu houses and temples are not attacked," he added.

Tripura is surrounded by Bangladesh on three sides. The border between them runs for 856 km.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya has also strengthened security along its 443-km long border with Bangladesh.

The state government convened a meeting on Monday and discussed the situation in Bangladesh. The meeting was attended by top officials of the state government and the BSF.

The state imposed night curfew up to 200 metres from the Zero Line along the border. Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said the 6 pm-6 am curfew would remain in force until the situation in Bangladesh improved.