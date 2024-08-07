40% of under-5 kids underweight in Gujarat, shows Niti Aayog data

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat, one of the economically developed states in the country, ranks low on fighting hunger and improving nutrition among children, according to data released by NITI Aayog. The western state ranks 25th among Indian states on hunger index, says the 2023-24 Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) report released by NITI Aayog earlier this month. The policy think tank’s data also reveals that 39.7% children under five in Gujarat are underweight.

SDG 2 aims to achieve zero hunger. It is one of the 17 SDGs established by the United Nations in 2015. Gujarat scored just 41 points on SDG 2 index, coming behind behind Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and 23 other states in hunger fight. SDG-2 index for Gujarat in 2020-21 was 46, and 41 in 2019-20. It was 49 in 2018, indicating a continuous decline in SDG-2 performance.