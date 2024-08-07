Ayodhya rape victim undergoes abortion in Lucknow, foetus sample taken for DNA test

LUCKNOW: The 12-week pregnancy of minor rape survivor of Ayodhya was terminated at Queen Mary hospital in state capital Lucknow on Tuesday. The victim underwent the abortion with the consent of her family members and the sample of the foetus was taken for DNA test.

As per the highly placed sources, the foetus samples were handed over to the investigating officer of the rape case and the victim was said to be stable. “We are prepared to conduct DNA tests to strengthen the case against the accused,” a senior police officer said. However, the KGMU authorities chose to keep mum over the issue. Notably, the minor rape survivor, 12, was brought to King Georges' Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow on Monday from Ayodhya under a tight security and medical cover with Ayodhya CMO and other officials accompanying her to the state capital.

The decision to terminate her 12-week pregnancy was taken after due consent of the family and the outcome of her various tests which were normal. “The decision about the abortion was made by her mother and siblings. No other family members were aware of it. Police have been deployed at the house for their security,” the uncle of the girl said while talking to media persons. As per the Supreme Court norms, in such cases, abortion can be performed up to 24 weeks of pregnancy. The victim is said to be stable and likely to be discharged from the hospital soon.

Child Welfare Committee (Ayodhya) chairperson Sarvesh Awasthi said that a woman aide was appointed to take care of the minor victim. “The support person, appointed under the provisions of the POCSO Act, will stay with and support the girl,” he said. Moid Khan, Samajwadi Party’s city president of Bhadrasa and his aide Raju Khan allegedly abused the 12-year-old, said police. “Over the next two-and-a-half months, Khan continued to sexually abuse the girl and used a video of the assault to intimidate and threaten her. Khan committed these acts with the assistance of Raju Khan.

The situation came to light when the minor was found to be pregnant,” a press statement issued by the state government stated. On July 30, both main accused Moid Khan and his servant Raju Khan were arrested and sent to jail. On August 3, an illegally constructed bakery owned by Moid Khan in Ayodhya was bulldozed under heavy police surveillance a day after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met with the victim’s mother and assured her of justice.

The victim, who belongs to most backward Nishad community, had been working as a daily wager in the bakery owned by rape accused Moid Khan. The victim's mother also claimed that her minor daughter was raped by the accused and his servant multiple times following which she got pregnant. The incident came to light when the victim was taken to the hospital on getting ill by the family and the doctors revealed it to the parents that she was 12-week pregnant.

However, with SP leader named as main accused in the case, the main opposition party chief and Kannauj MP Akhilesh Yadav has been accusing the Yogi government of trying to malign the image of his party demanding the DNA test to prove the complicity of the accused in the case.