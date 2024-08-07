Chandigarh Diary | Boost for ex- Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit

At the two-day conference of governors held at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi last week, President Droupadi Murmu emphasized prioritising the poor and deprived in her opening statement to the governors. She urged them to visit border areas in their respective states. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also encouraged governors to tour vibrant villages and aspiring districts to bolster developmental efforts. Former Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit had clashed with CM Bhagwant Mann over his visits to the state’s border districts during his tenure. Mann criticised Purohit, urging him to avoid creating conflict.

Senior Haryana cadre IAS officer retires

Sanjeev Kaushal, a 1986 batch Haryana cadre IAS officer, quietly retired from service on July 31. Kaushal served as the Chief Secretary of Haryana but had been on leave since March 15. Upon the appointment of Nayab Saini as Chief Minister, the charge of Chief Secretary was transferred to T.V.S.N Prasad, a 1988 batch IAS officer who previously served as Additional Chief Secretary for Revenue and Home. The customary dinner hosted by the IAS Officers Association for the outgoing Chief Secretary was canceled due to inclement weather predictions.

‘Haryana Maange Hisaab Yatra’ gains attention

Rohtak Member of Parliament Deepender Hooda’s ongoing “Haryana Maange Hisaab Yatra” has garnered attention for its striking resemblance to opposition leader Rahul Gandhi’s previous “Bharat Jodo Yatra”. From Hooda’s white T-shirt to his mid-yatra interactions with local women and villagers, Hooda appears to be adopting Gandhi’s proven formula for success. Political analysts have drawn parallels between their speeches, body language, and even the videos of the yatra uploaded on social media. Deepender launched the second phase of his campaign in Shahabad on the martyrdom day of Shaheed Udham Singh.

