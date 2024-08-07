Chhattisgarh Human Rights Commission 'alarmed' over 1.19 lakh dog bite cases in 2023

RAIPUR: In a first-of-its-kind compilation of startling figures, Chhattisgarh State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) revealed a total of 1,19,928 dog bite incidents registered across the state in the year 2023.

The Commission is the first such human rights organisation in the country to have taken suo moto cognizance of the shocking occurrences of dog bites and later decided to collate information on the number of dog bite cases registered in each district of Chhattisgarh, the vaccinations carried out and if the deaths reported.

To promote and create awareness on preventing incidents of dog bites, the SHRC took the singular initiative under its jurisdiction as prescribed by Section 12 (j) of the Protection Of Human Rights Act.

“The fact that over 1.19 lakh dog bites were reported from across the state in a year divulged the horrifying condition seen in the plight of human life. Owing to dog bites by pet or stray dogs, there is not just physical injury and discomfort felt but the victims also had to undergo mental trauma. The barking or dog bites on passersby are an open violation of human rights affecting their well-being and health. People are scared of coming out in the early morning or during night hours. So, the Commission took up the matter on its own and sought inputs from every district the cases of dog bites in the year 2023”, said Giridhari Nayak, retired IPS officer and acting Chairman of the Commission.

Besides over 1.19 lakh dog bites, the highest reported in the capital Raipur with 15,953 cases, there were 1,20,586 vaccinations as anti-rabies medication done and three deaths each reported in the districts of Rajnandgaon, Baloda bazar and Korba, stated the data put together by the Commission.

The Chairman felt that dog bite is a senior issue and there is a pressing need to create awareness at every level to minimise the irritating troublesome situation in human lives.

The Commission will soon recommend the state government on the urgent necessity of taking measures to safeguard the physical and economic losses faced by citizens owing to the terrifying rise in cases of dog bites and creating awareness among the people.

The victim of a dog bite usually has to take five scheduled doses of anti-rabies shots. “With such magnitude of dog bites reported, the doctors assumed that there is a loss of around 7 lakh man-days every year besides the economic losses”, the Commission pointed out.

The Commission has issued an advisory not to feed stray dogs in any public place and the concerned department should be promptly alerted in case of any emergency situation arising owing to pack of stray dogs seen violent, attacking or dangerous to human life.