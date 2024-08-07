Elections to 12 Rajya Sabha Seats Scheduled for September 3: Election Commission

The Election Commission has announced that elections will be held on September 3 for 12 vacant Rajya Sabha seats across nine states. The vacancies were created after the sitting members, including Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Sarbananda Sonowal, and Jyotiraditya Scindia, were elected to the Lok Sabha.

The notification for these Rajya Sabha elections will be issued on August 14, and the last date for filing nomination papers is August 21. The elections for each Rajya Sabha seat will be conducted separately on September 3, and the results will be announced on the same day.