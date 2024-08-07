Gunfight erupts yet again in Jammu

SRINAGAR: Even as additional troops have been rushed to the Jammu region and security tightened to tackle the growing militancy, an encounter broke out between militants and security forces in the forest area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district on Tuesday.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Udhampur-Reasi Range, Raees Bhat said a specific input was received regarding militants’ movement in Khaned, part of the Basantgarh forest area. “Security forces launched a search operation in the wee hours today. During the search operation, contact was established with the militants hiding in the forest area,” he said.

ADGP Jammu Anand Jain said an exchange of fire took place between the two sides. A security official said it is suspected that a group of two to four Pakistani militants are trapped in the security forces cordon. After the initial exchange of gunfire, additional contingents of police, CRPF and army men were rushed to the forest area to tighten the siege and prevent militants from escaping deep into the forest area, he said.

The troops were using drones and Army helicopters for aerial surveillance to pinpoint the militant location in the dense forest area. Sniffer dogs have also been pressed into service to track down the militants, who are said to be well-armed. The encounter comes amid heightened security in the region. Security forces launched massive search and combing operations in forest areas of Poonch, Rajouri, Doda, Kathua and Udhampur districts after a surge in militant violence.