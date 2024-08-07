NEET-UG 2024: Revised scorecards and OMR sheets published

NEW DELHI: Candidates who took the NEET UG 2024 exam on May 5, 2024, can now access their revised scorecards and OMR sheets. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has uploaded these documents to the UMANG and DigiLocker platforms.

It is essential for candidates to check their DigiLocker accounts to view their updated scorecards, which will be needed for admission to medical colleges.

To access the NEET UG documents, the students have to visit the UMANG or DigiLocker platform and log in with their credentials following which the NTA scorecard and OMR answer sheet can be accessed. The release of the revised scorecards follows a Supreme Court directive and incorporates recommendations from an IIT Delhi panel regarding a disputed Physics question.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the counselling schedule for NEET UG 2024 on its website, mcc.nic.in. Counselling is expected to begin on August 14, 2024, with registrations starting in the first week of August. The MCC will conduct the counselling in three main rounds, with a stray vacancy round following. Registrations for the three primary rounds are open to all candidates, while the stray vacancy round will be reserved for those who have already registered.

The tentative dates for the counselling process are as follows: The seat matrix will be verified from August 14 to August 16, 2024. Registration and payment will be available from August 14 to August 21, 2024, until 12:00 PM, with payment options open until 3:00 PM on August 21.

Choice filling and locking will be conducted from August 16 to August 20, 2024, until 11:55 PM, with choice locking available from 4:00 PM on August 20, 2024, to 11:55 PM on the same day.