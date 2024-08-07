Rahul Gandhi urges government to declare Wayanad calamity a national disaster

NEW DELHI: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday called on the government to declare the recent calamity in Kerala's Wayanad a national disaster.

Speaking during Zero Hour, Gandhi also demanded higher compensation for the people affected.

Emphasising the need to declare the Wayanad landslides a national disaster, he said, "I saw it with my own eyes. I visited many different places where the disaster took place. In some cases, an entire family is gone, with just one person remaining, sometimes an adult or a child."

He also expressed his gratitude to those who helped during the disaster.