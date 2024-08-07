Water level of River Ganga rises due to heavy rain in hilly areas and water release from dams

VARANASI: The water level of river Ganga has been rising due to incessant heavy rain in hilly areas and the release of water from dams in many places. According to the Central Water Commission report, the water level of River Ganga has been rising at the rate of four centimetres per hour and will further rise in the coming days.

The connectivity between the ghats of Ganga has been broken due to the rise. Water has been surging in the temples on the banks of Ganga. The venue of the Ganga Aarti in Varanasi has been changed and nowadays it is performed on the rooftops.

Small boats have been halted from operating because of the fast water flow in the River Ganga.

People of the Majhi community who live on the banks of the River Ganga have been shifted to safer places.

The surrounding ghats in Prayagraj have submerged to the increasing water level of River Ganga and River Yamuna.

A resident of Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj Swapnil Nishad said, "The water level was rising from yesterday. But it started rising rapidly around 5:30-6:00 AM... This whole area is submerged. The area of Ganga Arti has also been submerged..."

It is a matter of grave concern that the water bodies in the country have been witnessing degradation. Earlier on Tuesday, the Supreme Court remarked that the dumping of plastic is causing serious environmental degradation and also impacting aquatic life in the river banks and the water bodies in the country.

A bench of justices Hrishikesh Roy and SVN Bhatti made these remarks recently while dealing with the matter relating to alleged illegal construction and unauthorized encroachment in and around the areas adjacent to the river Ganga in Patna City.

The court noted that in the course of deliberation in this matter, it came to light that there is widespread use of plastic in the areas that are to be kept free from such pollution potential products.

The court further stated that the dumping of plastic is causing serious environmental degradation and also impacting aquatic life in the river banks and the water bodies in the country.