Advanced ‘Kavach’ to keep tracks safe: Vaishnaw

NEW DELHI: The railways has approved the installation of the “Kavach-4.0” anti-collision device on 10,000 locomotives. This state-of-the-art version of the Kavach system, which has undergone trials in various terrains and weather conditions, has demonstrated near-perfect accuracy in preventing train collisions, according to officials.
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Wednesday that the Research Designs and Standards Organization (RDSO) has approved the Kavach-4.0 for widespread deployment. The new system surpasses the previous Kavach-3.2 model in technological advancement and reliability. The installation of Kavach-4.0 is set to begin soon, with the goal of equipping all 10,000 locomotives in the next two years.
“The introduction of Kavach-4.0 marks a significant milestone in railway safety. Our rigorous testing has proven its effectiveness in preventing collisions, and we are committed to deploying this system on a large scale,” Vaishnaw said. The installation process will commence soon with the release of tenders to ensure timely and efficient implementation.
The minister noted that the existing Kavach-3.2 system, which is effective on 1,465 routes and operational on 144 locomotives, will be upgraded to the Kavach-4.0 specifications. This upgrade is part of a broader initiative to enhance safety and reduce the risk of accidents.
“In March 2022, based on use cases and feedback from stakeholders, the decision was made to develop Kavach 4.0 for improved reliability and functionality,” he said, adding that Kavach-4.0 has met all parameters during its rigorous trials.
Regarding the Kavach installation efforts, the minister explained that high-density rail routes, such as Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Howrah routes, were prioritised for the earlier Kavach version. “We will soon invite bids for two new sections for the installation of the advanced Kavach-4.0 on Delhi-Chennai and Mumbai-Chennai sections as well as on important automatic sections,” he added.
In response to a question, he stated that the installation of Kavach-4.0 on all locomotives is expected to be completed within the next four years, including coverage for stations and related installations to finalise the system’s working configurations.
“The Vande Bharat, Vande Bharat Sleeper, and other new trains will be equipped with Kavach on their locomotives, and the government has allocated over Rs 1.08 lakh crore for safety-related works this time,” Vaishnaw said.
He said that the entire railway network will be covered with Kavach on a mission mode.