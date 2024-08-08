Advanced ‘Kavach’ to keep tracks safe: Vaishnaw

NEW DELHI: The railways has approved the installation of the “Kavach-4.0” anti-collision device on 10,000 locomotives. This state-of-the-art version of the Kavach system, which has undergone trials in various terrains and weather conditions, has demonstrated near-perfect accuracy in preventing train collisions, according to officials.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Wednesday that the Research Designs and Standards Organization (RDSO) has approved the Kavach-4.0 for widespread deployment. The new system surpasses the previous Kavach-3.2 model in technological advancement and reliability. The installation of Kavach-4.0 is set to begin soon, with the goal of equipping all 10,000 locomotives in the next two years.