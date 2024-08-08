Bhopal Diary | Despite being on leave, SP of Sagar shunted

An IPS officer who was on leave for around a week was among a host of officials removed by the state government in the wake of the August 4 morning wall collapse, which killed nine children in Sagar district. The officials who were shunted include, Sagar district collector Dipak Arya and 2013 batch IPS officer and district police superintendent Abhishek Tiwari. Tiwari was already on leave and is possibly abroad, while the ASP Sanjiv Uike was officiating as SP Sagar, when the mishap happened. Still Tiwari (who is awaiting central deputation) was shunted and attached to the state police headquarters as AIG.

Preacher impersonates as minister’s PS, held

A high-profile Katha Vachak (religious preacher) Pushpendra Dikshit has been arrested in Gwalior district for allegedly impersonating as union minister Giriraj Singh’s personal secretary to influence the state’s DGP Sudhir Saxena for facilitating the transfer of two MP cops. The religious preacher who has pictures clicked with prominent politicians of MP (from BJP and Congress) had in December 2017 also attempted a similar act by posing as the key staff of then external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj to facilitate the transfer of BSF employees.

Nath-loyalist ex-MP minister sparks row

Amid Bangladesh unrest, a Kamal Nath-loyalist former MP minister Sajjan Singh Verma triggered a political controversy with his provocative statements. Verma, former PWD minister and Congress MLA, while drawing parallels between the recent crisis in Bangladesh and similar people’s uprising in Sri Lanka few months back, said, “First, it was in Sri Lanka and now it’s in Bangladesh that owing to the wrong policies of dictators in power, the people stormed into the residences of the prime ministers of both nations.”

