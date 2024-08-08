BJP working like real estate company: Akhilesh Yadav on Waqf bill

LUCKNOW: The Waqf (Amendment) Bill is just an excuse to sell land in the interest of BJP members, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said on Thursday and claimed that the saffron party was working like a real estate company.

He also suggested that the BJP rename itself to the "Bharatiya Zameen Party".

In a post on X, Yadav said the bill that seeks to amend provisions of the Waqf Act, 1995, were merely an excuse.

"The target is to sell defence, railway, Nazul land. Waqf board lands are just another link in the chain of 'schemes for the benefit of BJP members' after defence land, railway land, Nazul land," he said in Hindi.

"Why doesn't the BJP openly write: 'Issued in the interest of BJP members'," Yadav added.

"A guarantee should be provided in writing that Waqf Board lands will not be sold."

Attacking the saffron party, Yadav said the BJP was working like a real estate company.

He added, "It should change its name by writing 'zameen (land)' in place of 'janata (people)' -- Bharatiya Zameen Party."