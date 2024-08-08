Bypolls to 10 UP Assembly seats a litmus test for BJP

LUCKNOW: After the setback in Lok Sabha elections, the BJP appears to have pulled out all the stops to secure victory in the forthcoming bypolls to 10 Uttar Pradesh assembly seats, which experts consider as a litmus test for the ruling party ahead of the 2027 state polls.

Top five BJP leaders, including CM Yogi Adityanath, have taken charge of two seats each as per a strategy finalised at a recent meeting of Yogi’s ‘Team 30’. Yogi has taken command of two tough constituencies — Milkipur in Ayodhya and Katehari in Ambedkarnagar.

Deputy CMs Keshav Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, UP BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhury and party state general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh have been allotted two seats. Phoolpur (Prayagraj) and Majhanwa (Mirzapur) have been assigned to Maurya, Sisamau (Kanpur) and Karhal (Mainpuri), both SP strongholds, to Pathak, Meerapur (Muzaffarnagar) and Kundarki (Moradabad) to Chaudhary, and Khair (Aligarh) and Ghaziabad to Dharampal Singh, party leaders say.

Yogi has already hit the ground in Ayodhya a day after taking on the responsibility for Milkipur segment, vacated by SP’s Awadhesh Prasad who emerged a giant killer by winning the Faizabad Lok Sabha seat.