Opposition slams Waqf (Amendment) Bill, calls it an attack on Constitution and right to religion

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said that the bill is introduced in favor of the vested interests of BJP.

“The Waqf (Amendment) Bill is just an excuse to sell land in the interest of BJP members,” he said.

DMK MP Kanimozhi called the bill a direct violation of the Constitution. She said the bill targets a "particular religious group."

“It is a direct violation of Article 30 which deals with minorities to administer their institutions. This bill targets a particular religious group,” Kanimozhi said.

Samajawadi Party MP Mohibullah Nadvi said the bill was against freedom of religion. Appointing non-Muslims in the central Waqf council and other such bodies was violative of the rights of Muslims, he added.

Karti Chidambaram (Congress) argued that the motives of the government is "sinister."

"I think we will be opposing this bill and there's been no wider consultation with stakeholders and we think it should be referred to the Standing Committee before it's brought to passing in the House," ANI reported him as saying.

However, Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju defended the bill and said it does not interfere with the freedom of any religious body.

“With this bill, there is no interference in the freedom of any religious body….Forget about taking anyone’s rights, this bill has been brought to give rights to those who never got them,” he said.

He also accused the opposition of trying to mislead the public about the intentions of the bill.

“Opposition is trying to mislead people about intention of Waqf bill. No law can be above Constitution but 1995 Waqf law has such provisions,” he said.

"I want to tell Congress these amendments are being brought to achieve what you (Congress) couldn't," he said.

The bill seeks to curb the powers of the Waqf Boards, by mandating verification of land by a government authority before the board declares it a waqf property.

According to its statement of objects and reasons, the bill seeks to omit Section 40 of the current law, robbing off the powers of the board to decide if a property is Waqf property. It also pushes for representation of non-Muslims and Muslim women in the board.

The bill also proposes the establishment of a separate board of Auqaf for the Boharas and Aghakhanis. The draft law provides for the representation of Shias, Sunnis, Bohras, Agakhanis and other backward classes among Muslim communities.