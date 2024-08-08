EC on 2-day J&K visit, NC to go it alone in elections

SRINAGAR: The Election Commission (EC) led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar will come on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday to seek feedback from political leaders and civil and security officials on holding of maiden Assembly elections in the Union Territory after the abrogation of Article 370.

Meanwhile, the National Conference (NC), which contested Lok Sabha polls in alliance with Congress, on Wednesday announced that it would go solo in Assembly polls in J&K.

After their arrival in Srinagar, CEC Kumar and two Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and S S Sandhu will hold deliberations with leaders of parties and seek their feedback on holding Assembly polls. The parties would raise their concerns, including ensuring level-playing field, for all during the talks, sources said.

In December last year, the Supreme Court had directed that Assembly polls in J&K be completed by September 30. After their interaction with political leaders, the EC team will meet deputy commissioners and SPs to get feedback on the administrative and security situation in their districts. In the evening, EC would interact with chief electoral officer (CEO), special police nodal officer and paramilitary officials to review preparations for the polls, officials aware of the EC schedule said.

Before flying to Jammu on Friday, EC will talk to Chief Secretary Atal Duloo and DGP RR Swain. Sources said the CS and DGP will give EC the overall briefing about the administration and security affairs of J&K. “DGP will give a detailed briefing about the situation in Jammu, where there has been a surge in militant attacks,” an official said.

In Jammu, the EC will also seek feedback from security officials about the situation and the measures to be taken to ensure safe and smooth elections. Addressing reporters in Srinagar, NC president Farooq Abdullah said, “We will not form any alliance for Assembly polls. There would not be any alliance.” NC won two of the three LS seats it contested and its ally Congress lost both seats from Jammu.

No alliance: Abdullah

